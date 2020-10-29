© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When You Don’t Know Who To Vote For
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • October 29, 2020
When You Don’t Know Who To Vote For Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/3f27bda0-798f-4532-88e6-f2646b1c1ae7 What it’s like when you don’t know who to vote for. Trying to choose between two terrible candidates? Do you vote for Trump or do you vote for Biden? This video will show you the journey on the best way to make up your mind on who to vote for in this election. Published on Oct 29, 2020
*For Comedy Show schedule and tickets: https://awakenwithjp.com/events
-My NEW Awakened Shirts are available! Claim yours here: https://awakenwithjp.com/shop
*For Comedy Show schedule and tickets: https://awakenwithjp.com/events
-My NEW Awakened Shirts are available! Claim yours here: https://awakenwithjp.com/shop
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.