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Tom Nicholson - Fun With Science [hd 1080p]
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32 views • February 10, 2021
Dr. Tom Nicholson explains how science was hijacked, and turned into the oldest profession in the world: prostitution.
** Tom isn't a real doctor, he only identifies as a doctor.
Original on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user30806620
BitChute Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7fPn60cBfArx/
Minds Mirror: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1206144053969670144?referrer=psecdocumentary
LBRY / Odysee Mirror: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Tom-Nicholson---Fun-With-Science--hd-1080p-:0?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
Rumble Mirror: https://rumble.com/vdpxsd-tom-nicholson-fun-with-science-hd-1080p.html
NewTube Mirror: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/0iLrqXc
Brighteon Mirror: https://www.brighteon.com/3f250dae-7b59-456d-b6cd-41f553775dea
UGEtube Mirror: https://ugetube.com/watch/gmYUygySqSEBtB5
** Tom isn't a real doctor, he only identifies as a doctor.
Original on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user30806620
BitChute Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7fPn60cBfArx/
Minds Mirror: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1206144053969670144?referrer=psecdocumentary
LBRY / Odysee Mirror: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Tom-Nicholson---Fun-With-Science--hd-1080p-:0?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
Rumble Mirror: https://rumble.com/vdpxsd-tom-nicholson-fun-with-science-hd-1080p.html
NewTube Mirror: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/0iLrqXc
Brighteon Mirror: https://www.brighteon.com/3f250dae-7b59-456d-b6cd-41f553775dea
UGEtube Mirror: https://ugetube.com/watch/gmYUygySqSEBtB5
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