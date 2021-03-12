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GERMAN DR BODO SCHIFFMAN - THREE CHILDREN DIED AS A RESULT OF WEARING MASKS 3-5-21 (MIRRORED)
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635 views • March 12, 2021
GERMAN DR BODO SCHIFFMAN - THREE CHILDREN DIED AS A RESULT OF WEARING MASKS 3-5-21 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel levtcs at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VAs3D6ci2x36/
sharing video clips fake news media don't show.
https://tv.gab.com/channel/realmikelindell/view/absolute-proof-601d73a5a5ca1b4ef4f0e602
https://www.jamesredpillsamerica.com/brainwashed-the-movie/
> Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Explains How the Depopulation COVID Vaccines Will Start Working in 3-6 Months
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dccv1kgGBBLl/
> DR. JOSEPH MERCOLA talks with JUDY MIKOVITS about this Experimental Gene Therapy with its catastrophic Side Effect.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g2D125EN17oH/
> DR LEE MERIT: THE VAXX IS PREPARING THE WORLD FOR A MASS DEATH EVENT
https://youtu.be/3mPIomjWwd4
> Doctors speak out against the Vaxx
https://www.brighteon.com/fa420c1d-e558-4761-a502-8fca1fb3eb4b
> HOW CAN THE ENTIRE MEDICAL PROFESSION BE WRONG?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EAJj6RaQlD6
Mirrored from Bitchute channel levtcs at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VAs3D6ci2x36/
sharing video clips fake news media don't show.
https://tv.gab.com/channel/realmikelindell/view/absolute-proof-601d73a5a5ca1b4ef4f0e602
https://www.jamesredpillsamerica.com/brainwashed-the-movie/
> Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Explains How the Depopulation COVID Vaccines Will Start Working in 3-6 Months
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dccv1kgGBBLl/
> DR. JOSEPH MERCOLA talks with JUDY MIKOVITS about this Experimental Gene Therapy with its catastrophic Side Effect.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g2D125EN17oH/
> DR LEE MERIT: THE VAXX IS PREPARING THE WORLD FOR A MASS DEATH EVENT
https://youtu.be/3mPIomjWwd4
> Doctors speak out against the Vaxx
https://www.brighteon.com/fa420c1d-e558-4761-a502-8fca1fb3eb4b
> HOW CAN THE ENTIRE MEDICAL PROFESSION BE WRONG?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EAJj6RaQlD6
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