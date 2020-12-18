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DOCTORS AROUND THE WORLD ISSUE DIRE WARNING: DO NOT GET THE COVID VACCINE!! (MIRRORED)
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13588 views • December 18, 2020
DOCTORS AROUND THE WORLD ISSUE DIRE WARNING: DO NOT GET THE COVID VACCINE!! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel HealthImpactNews at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H9GyqoPMvfRa/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/doctors-around-the-world-issue-dire-warning-do-not-get-the-covid-vaccine/
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel HealthImpactNews at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H9GyqoPMvfRa/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/doctors-around-the-world-issue-dire-warning-do-not-get-the-covid-vaccine/
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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