Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 3 – WORLD WIDE WRATH
Published Tuesday

The Khazarian Cabal wanted Revenge on Russia, the country that had expelled them. The Russian Revolution was their ultimate wrath: revenge in the Jesuit way… Every leader of every war was a Jesuit puppet, groomed and pushed forward by the Elite. Not just Napoleon, not just Lenin, but also Hitler, ‘leader’ of WW2. Who was he, really? And what happened between WW1 and WW2? How was WW2 even possible? Find out about the Jesuit Nazi SS and the Jesuit organized birth of Israel, long before WW2 even started. While the world was on fire, the Cabal’s power kept growing exponentially...


Next: Part 04 – THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION

https://www.brighteon.com/de59e673-4718-4d59-98a8-df6494d20904


With permission

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter


If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EFzCg9XW5I8G/

