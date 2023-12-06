Create New Account
Dr. Mike Yeadon's address to the Members of UK Parliament 4th December 2023.
Dr. Mike Yeadon's address to the Members of UK Parliament 4th December 2023. "I am going to tell that the design of the so called vaccines was to intentionally harm people" There was no pandemic. https://t.co/Xhnz0liy1E

Dr. Mike Yeadon's address to the Members of UK Parliament 4th December 2023.

dr mike yeadonaddress to the members of uk parliament4th december 2023

