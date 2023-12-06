Dr. Mike Yeadon's address to the Members of UK Parliament 4th December 2023. "I am going to tell that the design of the so called vaccines was to intentionally harm people" There was no pandemic. https://t.co/Xhnz0liy1E
Dr. Mike Yeadon's address to the Members of UK Parliament 4th December 2023.
https://swebbtube.se/w/9Fv2kQXTa1QjahhwdP814J
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MnzIkxk89z7c/
https://rumble.com/v3zyk9y-dr.-mike-yeadons-address-to-the-members-of-uk-parliament-4th-december-2023..html
https://www.brighteon.com/3ef1c744-21f0-4248-84c3-443ab7b160a9
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.