Revelation 11:13 In the earthquake were slain of men seven thousand

1 Kings 199 And he came thither unto a cave, and lodged there; and, behold, the wordof the Lord came to him, and he said unto him, What doest thou here, Elijah?10 And he said, I have been very jealous for the Lord God of hosts: for thechildren of Israel have forsaken thy covenant, thrown down thine altars, andslain thy prophets with the sword; and I, even I only, am left; and they seekmy life, to take it away.Much more than regular human Beings, as a Prophet, Elijah was aware of a lotof things, and in all honesty he declared to God that all the Prophets werekilled and he was the only one left alive. However based on God's response,some folks could believe that Elijah had uttered an erroneous statement.1 Kings 1918 Yet I have left me seven thousand in Israel, all the knees which havenot bowed unto Baal, and every mouth which hath not kissed him.Could it be possible that there were still left 7,000 Prophets of God andElijah was totally unaware of this? Or does the above verse have a muchdeeper meaning?In the Books of 1 Kings and 2 Kings, several verses seem to confirm thatonly the "Sons of the Prophets" were left. It was the "Sons of the Prophets"in Bethel and Jericho who told Elisha that God was taking away Elijah. Severaladditional verses seem to authenticate the veracity of the declaration of Elijahthat all the Prophets of God were killed.The response of God to Elijah may imply a more complex Truth that may notbe easily understood. Every time I read Revelation 11:13, when I come to thepassage where 7,000 men were slain, I can not help but to immediately thinkabout the 7,000 men that God had told Elijah He had left to Himself orreserved to Himself (Roman 11:4).Revelation 11:13And the same hour was there a great earthquake, and the tenth part ofthe city fell, and in the earthquake were slain of men seven thousand:and the remnant were affrighted, and gave glory to the God of heaven.(Earthquake symbolizing political upheaval, extreme disturbance, commotionagitation, turmoil)Other than the fact that both verses of 1 Kings and Revelation 11, arereferring to the same number of men, is there any other possible way that1 Kings 19 can be linked to Revelation? We know that in the Book ofRevelation, from all the Tribes of Israel 144,000 were sealed, which isa much greater number than just 7,000 men.We also know that in Revelation the Souls of the Martyrs that were slainfor the word of God, and for the testimony of Jesus, cried unto God: howlong will you not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on "the earth"(the land of Israel)?Revelation 6:11 ... it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a littleseason, until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that should bekilled as they were, should be fulfilled.In several Bible Translations, the word "number" was added in the aboveverse to emphasize that a certain number would be fulfilled.In 70 AD as it is written in Revelation, God had avenged the blood ofHis servanta at her hand, referring to Jerusalem. By the righteous Judgmentof God the Temple was destroyed and the City fell, they could no longer shedmore innocent blood, God had put an end to their crimes. Before the Judgmentover the Land of Israel was executed, they had reached the maximum amount ofMurders that was foretold, the limit number was fulfilled.The Greek Word onomata makes Revelation 11:13 even more enigmatic, it meansName. The literal translation is: 7,000 Names were killed.Could it be possible that God told Elijah there would be 7,000 Prophets andfaithful servants that would be killed in the Land of Israel, and soon afterthe last name on that list was killed in 70 AD,, the Temple was destroyed andJerusalem was taken by the Romans?Related Studies on this Brighteon Channel:Abomination of Desolation - Prophet DanielAnd I saw a woman sit upon a scarlet coloured beast (Revelation 17)The Book of Revelation and Israel's PropheciesThe End Time, the last Days according to the Gospel?2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Timing in Revelation2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Date given to Prophet DanielMore interesting Studies on this Brighteon Channel: