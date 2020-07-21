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ZERO: AN INVESTIGATION INTO 9/11 (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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192 views • July 21, 2020
Zero: An Investigation into 9/11, has one central thesis - that the official version of events surrounding the attacks on 9/11 can not be true. This public educational documentary from Italian production company Telemaco explores the latest scientific evidence in 2008, and reveals dramatic new witness testimony, which directly conflicts with the US GOVERNMENT'S CONSPIRACY THEORY.
Featuring presentations from intellectual heavy weights; Gore Vidal, and Nobel Prize winner Dario Fo, the film challenges assumptions surrounding the attacks. In the words of Italian daily newspaper Il Corriere de la Sera "What results is a sequence of contradictions, gaps and omissions of stunning gravity". The importance of this film can not be overstated, since its thesis is correct, the justification for declaring the war on terror is built on a series of outrageous lies. If you are not awake to the fact that NO PLANES CRASHED ON 09/11/01, then you are still UNCONSCIOUS to the Truth of this False Flag event.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[All Social] https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
A NOBLE LIE: OKLAHOMA CITY 1995 - FREE MIND FILMS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/20213b30-0479-4b33-93e3-450e3ae3f25d
THE SECRET LIFE OF TIMOTHY MCVEIGH - JAMES CORBETT (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/geKtxpenzPnM/
OKC A CONSPIRACY THEORY - OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN 5 MINUTES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ntUHLKQoqDdE/
THE 911 CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YcemFAGZgGUb/
THE ANATOMY OF A GREAT DECEPTION: GLOBAL MASTER EDITION - DAVID HOOPER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BcjW2EqkkOLE/
SEPTEMBER CLUES - SIMON SHACK (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vle9KDFKfWYN/
SOLVING THE MYSTERY OF BUILDING 7 WITH ED ASNER - ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k7Wvvwih4pQA/
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0OZjqxD62sy/
WAR ON TERROR IS FAKE - ROBERT DAVID STEELE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/48rsdpdiwAxB/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Featuring presentations from intellectual heavy weights; Gore Vidal, and Nobel Prize winner Dario Fo, the film challenges assumptions surrounding the attacks. In the words of Italian daily newspaper Il Corriere de la Sera "What results is a sequence of contradictions, gaps and omissions of stunning gravity". The importance of this film can not be overstated, since its thesis is correct, the justification for declaring the war on terror is built on a series of outrageous lies. If you are not awake to the fact that NO PLANES CRASHED ON 09/11/01, then you are still UNCONSCIOUS to the Truth of this False Flag event.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[All Social] https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
A NOBLE LIE: OKLAHOMA CITY 1995 - FREE MIND FILMS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/20213b30-0479-4b33-93e3-450e3ae3f25d
THE SECRET LIFE OF TIMOTHY MCVEIGH - JAMES CORBETT (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/geKtxpenzPnM/
OKC A CONSPIRACY THEORY - OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN 5 MINUTES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ntUHLKQoqDdE/
THE 911 CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YcemFAGZgGUb/
THE ANATOMY OF A GREAT DECEPTION: GLOBAL MASTER EDITION - DAVID HOOPER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BcjW2EqkkOLE/
SEPTEMBER CLUES - SIMON SHACK (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vle9KDFKfWYN/
SOLVING THE MYSTERY OF BUILDING 7 WITH ED ASNER - ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k7Wvvwih4pQA/
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0OZjqxD62sy/
WAR ON TERROR IS FAKE - ROBERT DAVID STEELE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/48rsdpdiwAxB/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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