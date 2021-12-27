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Unidentified soldiers in unmarked trucks arresting Antifa half-ape half-human hybrid chaos-creators
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228 views • December 27, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2021). I think I misunderstood Tank when I said that he seems to be afraid of Kimmy, because he is flattering her constantly all the time, but it is not flattering but rather praising her, because she’s one of the very few people who are fighting on our side to preserve life and to protect Tank’s human family. I believe Tank joined her because of that exact reason, now that I see that Tank was not always a part of her military unit. I think these people in camouflage uniforms in unmarked vans, who are removing these half-reptilian Draco half-human communist Bolshevik revolutionist Satanist chaos-creator Antifa and Black Lives Matter and Muslim terrorists off the streets, may be Kimmy’s “Life Force Enforcement” units, because the police are not arresting Antifa but instead providing the Antifa reptilian hybrids with police bricks to throw at the humans and windows. This is probably why what Tank and Kimmy calls as the earth’s matriarchal rulers Isis cult witch Draco pagan “Pro-Pagan-Da” Draco Pleiadian Mantis reptilian hybrid Satanist pedophile cannibal witches’ mainstream media is broadcasting all these governors and government officials and politicians complaining about Kimmy’s “Life Force Enforcement” removing all of their reptilian hybrid and ape hybrid life form terrorists off the streets without their Draco Empire’s and Nazi 4th Reich’s permission. It is good when friendly humanoid forces are removing the black nobility families’ evil Antifa Draco reptilian hybrids who are killing people, but it is bad when the evil reptilian government Satanists are removing whistleblowers off the streets or cooking alive us real Christians with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms. It all depends on who is doing what. The reptilian queen is probably saying, “How dare these humanoid species defy me the queen and reptilian female ruler of earth; these inferior mammalian milk-drinking furry humanoid cockroach scum who are only good for lesbian raping and pulling out intestines and Lyra raping and eating!” Or, it could be our holy angel forces removing them. Friendly forces are trying to remove these fake biological life form Antifa troublemakers out of our realm, since we real Christians exposed who were trying to start their mass chaos and genocide and destruction, while the police allow Antifa to steal huge numbers of guns from the gun shops by tearing off the doors with a truck in public, and who are cooking alive all the real Christians with CIA microwave oven weapons to try to kill them, while the pastors and religious Christian freak hordes, who are in those accursed Jezebel’s Western feminist nations that are getting beaten and raped, remain silent condoning the reptilian hybrids and ape hybrids, because they cannot tell the difference between their buttocks and heads or the difference between Sananda Jesus and YHWH Jesus, since they rebel against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vr4sBtQBz2zW/
See video: https://www.brighteon.com/3db00ff8-9e14-4aa8-94e1-1fe53cc32935
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vr4sBtQBz2zW/
See video: https://www.brighteon.com/3db00ff8-9e14-4aa8-94e1-1fe53cc32935
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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