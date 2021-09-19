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Islam is taking over Sweden
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38 views • September 19, 2021
1. Updated Jul 09, 2017. The Muslim Brotherhood in Sweden in 1999 made a secret agreement with the swedish social democratic party.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/the-muslim-brotherhood-in_1_b_10880432
2. In 2017, I was reported by a snitch after comments I made in a closed Facebook group calling Islam a fascist ideology and Muhammed a pedophile.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2021/07/sweden-authorities-are-punishing-me-for-criticizing-islam
3. Doctors Are FORCED To COMPLY With The Preferred Government Narrative About Lockdowns And Covid!!! This female doctor is waking on eggshells.
https://www.brighteon.com/58ca00eb-fe5e-4e62-a6fb-531e6b908391
4. Are We at Stage 6 of THE TEN STAGES OF GENOCIDE? - COVID Pass, Jabs, Boosters, Division, Propaganda. From a site called Civil Slave.
https://www.brighteon.com/c443bb82-0297-4607-88db-ce74b2231e63
5. HIS IS MASSIVE !!! 🚨🚨🚨 Please Share!!! A Member of The FDA Vax Panel Today Said... "We Are Killing More People Than We Are Saving With The Shots". No boosters in US
https://www.brighteon.com/72512f1e-c778-41ce-826b-a7a61080c350
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/the-muslim-brotherhood-in_1_b_10880432
2. In 2017, I was reported by a snitch after comments I made in a closed Facebook group calling Islam a fascist ideology and Muhammed a pedophile.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2021/07/sweden-authorities-are-punishing-me-for-criticizing-islam
3. Doctors Are FORCED To COMPLY With The Preferred Government Narrative About Lockdowns And Covid!!! This female doctor is waking on eggshells.
https://www.brighteon.com/58ca00eb-fe5e-4e62-a6fb-531e6b908391
4. Are We at Stage 6 of THE TEN STAGES OF GENOCIDE? - COVID Pass, Jabs, Boosters, Division, Propaganda. From a site called Civil Slave.
https://www.brighteon.com/c443bb82-0297-4607-88db-ce74b2231e63
5. HIS IS MASSIVE !!! 🚨🚨🚨 Please Share!!! A Member of The FDA Vax Panel Today Said... "We Are Killing More People Than We Are Saving With The Shots". No boosters in US
https://www.brighteon.com/72512f1e-c778-41ce-826b-a7a61080c350
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