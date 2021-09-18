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Are We at Stage 6 of THE TEN STAGES OF GENOCIDE? - COVID Pass, Jabs, Boosters, Division, Propaganda
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488 views • September 18, 2021
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There is an obvious agenda, a well planned and coordinated international orchestration of events and ensuing policies by World Governments, in Lock-Step. Many think this Plandemic is about mass population reduction, others think it is a way to implement a Global Totalitarian Technocrat State, or possibly both.
Then who is behind it? The same powerful interests behind WWII perhaps.
In this video the Ten Stages of Genocide are examined, and compared to where we are in Western Society, and primarily the United States today.
It seems like we are in Stage 6. What are your thoughts? Comment below.
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
Free Speech Patiot Website Hosting: https://www.tekie.io
There is an obvious agenda, a well planned and coordinated international orchestration of events and ensuing policies by World Governments, in Lock-Step. Many think this Plandemic is about mass population reduction, others think it is a way to implement a Global Totalitarian Technocrat State, or possibly both.
Then who is behind it? The same powerful interests behind WWII perhaps.
In this video the Ten Stages of Genocide are examined, and compared to where we are in Western Society, and primarily the United States today.
It seems like we are in Stage 6. What are your thoughts? Comment below.
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
Free Speech Patiot Website Hosting: https://www.tekie.io
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