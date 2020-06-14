Vax Refuseniks is the name of my boat in ireland getting prepared for leaving ireland hopefully before September 2020Why ??The next bio weapon CARONA Virus attack pandemic that Kill Bill Gates will launch on the planet for the next lock down is due September 2020 according papers that world health org W.H.O wrote in 2019 predicting 2 CARONA virus cull events in 2020The W.H.O. papers say the second CARONA event is for September 2020.Funny how W.H.O. knows this 12 months in advance they must have a future time machine to know thisAlternitvly is it because the W.H.O. was formed with operation Paper clip after world war two when thousand of NAZI doctors and nurses from NAZI extermination camps were taken by USA to work for the USA army bio weaponsThere the USA army gave all the NAZI doctors and Nurses over to the UN to help form the W.H.OThen W.H.O could use the NAZI extermination expertise to exterminate 95 % of the humans on planet earth as excess to requirement useless eater using Vaccines.Watch this Video about W.H.O prediction papers for 2019 on Brighteon that unlike castrasted main stream video won't ban the truth like YouTube doesRun 4 da HillsThen Hero Kill Bill Gates will arrive on the scene in the second pandemic in September as he helps launch his new CARONA vaccine of death to the human raceThe vaccine cure non cure that Bill Gates gives also will be a MANDATORY VaccineThe vaccine from Kill Bill will often be forced on people using UN troops that will make you bend over at gun point and take this nasty lethal vaccine without lube.I don't do taking Kill Bill Gates mark of the beast vaccine if I can avoid it so I bought the boat so I can go AWOL from IrelandProblem is the engine is old 2006 and acting up so need to fix itThe video is about engine repair of the Yanmar 2 ym15 engine .I shall buy a few hundred litres of fuel enough to cross the pond and seek shelter in suitable parts of the planet where possibleShould with luck be fixed in few weeks and then I go to wait close to Ireland and ready to exit Ireland in September 2020Already UN troop vehicles are seen on streets in Ireland as they prepare to make Ireland the UN kill grid experimental peitry dish as the new world order prepares to exterminate 95% of the worlds human population using nasty vaccines wars economic chaosAlso expect chaos from agents like communist ANTIFA and killers like BILL GATES and DEMONCRATS and Rhinos in Congress and SENATE in the USAThe rich elites like Rothschild's Openhiemers Warburg's ,the EU Communist Parliament and EU royal families Rich industrialist like FIAT Mercedes to name a few that want to prove the evil elite shall inherit the earth and erase Chistianianity of the planet earth and exterminate 95% of the human race so they employed Bill Gated to organise the killer virus attacks using the UN and WHO and Chinese bio weapon labs to make and deploy the bio weapon attacks on the human race