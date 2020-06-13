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W.H.O World Health Org Second Pandemic Exercise Planned for Sep 2020
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11560 views • June 13, 2020
youtube are censoring the truth share this video around if you watch it simple dont sit idle
REMOVED ON MY OTHER PAGE NEARLY 80K VIEWS 200 COMMENTS 1.5 K LIKES (UNDER APPEAL)
https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_annualreport_2019.pdf
#WEDONTCONSENT
#SAYNOTOVACCINES
REMOVED ON MY OTHER PAGE NEARLY 80K VIEWS 200 COMMENTS 1.5 K LIKES (UNDER APPEAL)
https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_annualreport_2019.pdf
#WEDONTCONSENT
#SAYNOTOVACCINES
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