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War against Christianity and a promotion of satanic islam
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91 views • November 23, 2021
1. A new video from my friend in Manila about all crazy things going on in my country. His platform Swexit TV keeps an eye on Sweden.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNPCkVuAzds
2. Biden did not comment on the fact that police have identified the main suspect in the attack as Darrell Brooks, a rapper who expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement and other leftist racial causes.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-biden-finally-mentions-waukesha-massacre-says-we-dont-have-all-the-facts-and-never-mentions-the-alleged-killer/
3. Australian Army Begins Transferring COVID-Positive Cases, Contacts To Quarantine Camps
https://www.infowars.com/posts/australian-army-begins-transferring-covid-positive-cases-contacts-to-quarantine-camps/
4. Do you need more proof that there is a war against Christianity and a promotion of satanic islam and its pedophile profet Muhammed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNPCkVuAzds
5. Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a report on the details and the evidence being overlooked that proves he’s a racist terrorist, pedophile who murdered white Christians because of their skin color.
https://www.brighteon.com/0f9b6893-684f-41d6-9a1d-308b0179039d
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNPCkVuAzds
2. Biden did not comment on the fact that police have identified the main suspect in the attack as Darrell Brooks, a rapper who expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement and other leftist racial causes.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-biden-finally-mentions-waukesha-massacre-says-we-dont-have-all-the-facts-and-never-mentions-the-alleged-killer/
3. Australian Army Begins Transferring COVID-Positive Cases, Contacts To Quarantine Camps
https://www.infowars.com/posts/australian-army-begins-transferring-covid-positive-cases-contacts-to-quarantine-camps/
4. Do you need more proof that there is a war against Christianity and a promotion of satanic islam and its pedophile profet Muhammed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNPCkVuAzds
5. Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a report on the details and the evidence being overlooked that proves he’s a racist terrorist, pedophile who murdered white Christians because of their skin color.
https://www.brighteon.com/0f9b6893-684f-41d6-9a1d-308b0179039d
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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