Anti-White Terrorism: Pedophile black Israelite murders Christians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The blood of children was spilled on the streets of Waukesha, Wisconsin on Sunday by a career criminal named Darrell E. Brooks Jr. Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a report on the details and the evidence being overlooked that proves he’s a racist terrorist, pedophile who murdered white Christians because of their skin color.
Edward Szall investigates.
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored - Stew Peters TV