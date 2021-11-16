'Good Patriot' Answers: Why Has the Whole World Lost Its Mind?

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This young woman does a fine job of boiling down a complex 90 minute interview of Prof. Mattias Desmet by Aubrey Marcus into only 15 minutes. Mattias Desmet is a professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University and holds a masters degree in statistics. He is a world renowned expert in totalitarianism and societal mass-formation (i.e., hypnosis).
(Oct. 20, 2021) Interview of Prof. Mattias Desmet by Aubrey Marcus: https://www.aubreymarcus.com/blogs/aubrey-marcus-podcast/why-people-willingly-give-up-their-freedoms-w-prof-mattias-desmet-aubrey-marcus-podcast?_pos=1&_sid=7d57b47a8&_ss=r
Here is another recent interview: Dr. Fuellmich w/ Prof. Mattias Desmet: Millions Are Under Mass-Hypnosis: https://www.brighteon.com/4bfc3083-606e-4ead-a018-2b9fb882659b
Good Patriot: https://www.goodpatriot.com/
Good Patriot: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sLTr27sYFplQ/