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Dr. Fuellmich w/ Prof. Mattias Desmet: Millions Are Under Mass-Hypnosis.
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458 views • August 06, 2021
Prof. Mattias Desmet is a psychoanalytic psychotherapist with a masters degree in statistics. He claims that a huge number of people worldwide are currently under a specific and very real form of mass-hypnosis clinically defined as “mass-formation”. Truth, facts, and common sense simply don't matter at ALL to the countless millions of people under this psychological spell.
He claims that historically speaking, a totalitarian society that is suffering under this mass-formation hypnotic phenomena, has 30% of its population believing the “main-steam narrative” (even if it is all lies and complete non-sense), another 35-40% choose to remain silent because they are scared. They don't want to be labeled as dissidents. So, in total 70% of the population just shut-up, take the abuse, and do what they are told, even if it is completely self-destructive and ridiculous. But, an additional 20-30% don’t go along with the narrative and they speak out.
He claims that the people in the grasp of mass-formation are suffering from free-floating anxiety. They choose to believe the lies, because it is their "fix" which works like a powerful drug or pain killer. That is why today, concerning the COVID plandemic so many people cannot be reasoned with and will get instantly angry if you try to explain anything that doesn't go along with the latest official narrative.
This interview was conducted by German Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Also joining the discussion is internist and social medicine specialist Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, lawyer and economist Viviane Fischer, and lawyer for medical law Dr. Justus P. Hoffman.
This interview is from ‘Session 63’ of the Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen
He claims that historically speaking, a totalitarian society that is suffering under this mass-formation hypnotic phenomena, has 30% of its population believing the “main-steam narrative” (even if it is all lies and complete non-sense), another 35-40% choose to remain silent because they are scared. They don't want to be labeled as dissidents. So, in total 70% of the population just shut-up, take the abuse, and do what they are told, even if it is completely self-destructive and ridiculous. But, an additional 20-30% don’t go along with the narrative and they speak out.
He claims that the people in the grasp of mass-formation are suffering from free-floating anxiety. They choose to believe the lies, because it is their "fix" which works like a powerful drug or pain killer. That is why today, concerning the COVID plandemic so many people cannot be reasoned with and will get instantly angry if you try to explain anything that doesn't go along with the latest official narrative.
This interview was conducted by German Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Also joining the discussion is internist and social medicine specialist Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, lawyer and economist Viviane Fischer, and lawyer for medical law Dr. Justus P. Hoffman.
This interview is from ‘Session 63’ of the Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen
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