© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Action to take about the scandalous OPERATION TALLA
PRESS RELEASE:
https://ethicalapproach.co.uk/press_release_op_talla_release_date_03122025.pdf
Source https://x.com/robinmonotti/status/1995789133860454806
See Also:
Operation Talla: UK Gold Command and the National Police Chiefs’ Council Nationwide Order:‘Do not Accept Evidence of Covid or Vaccine Harms’
https://www.brighteon.com/985edbc1-e184-4b46-a455-48a1659623dc
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!