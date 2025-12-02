© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Operation Talla: UK Gold Command and the National Police Chiefs’ Council Nationwide Order: ‘Do not Accept Evidence of Covid or Vaccine Harms’
Key Findings:
📍 A UK-wide blanket instruction existed to block the recording and investigation of vaccine-related criminal allegations, confirmed by Police Scotland’s Speirs Directive and corroborated by NPCC internal communications.
📍 Frontline officers were prevented from accepting evidence, as shown in recorded public interactions and contemporaneous operational materials.
📍Judicial findings were made without key material facts, because police did not disclose the full investigative footprint, relevant national guidance or the provenance of the nationwide rejection policy.
The deliberate suppression of all reported crimes to the UK police re Covid, the vaccines, lockdown, Midazolam etc is a crime against humanity and those responsible must be held to account.
Read More:
https://worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/operation-talla-uk-gold-command-and
Source @World Council for Health
