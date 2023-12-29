120 volt vs. 240 volt Off-Grid Laundry with Ultrasonic Cleaners

Video Going Over the Benefits of Washing Your Clothes with Ultrasonic Cleaners:

* no need to have a 240-volt outlet; can plug into a standard 120-volt electrical outlet--great for RV'ers, people in old or tiny homes, etc.

* if you’re already off-grid with solar and/or batteries, you can avoid a higher initial surge in energy demand than compared to a standard agitating clothes washer and possibly have a longer battery run-time

* possibly save a tiny bit of electricity since need to run just ~10 minutes (vs. ~30-mins.)

* can use very little to no laundry detergent

* your clothes (sheets, linen, etc.) will last longer since gentler than a top-loading agitating automatic clothes washer

* save water

* quieter

* longer equipment life (since far fewer moving parts)

* very versatile--can double as a fruit & veggie washer (to blast-off residues of herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, or other contaminants like heavy metals & petro-chemicals) in addition to their intended uses of cleaning such as the following:

-- automotive & aerospace parts

-- medical & dental equipment/appliance parts

-- firearms

-- jewelry & coins

-- mold remediation

-- firefighter suits and helmets

-- HONEY PROCESSING

-- ELECTRONICS

-- OPTIC LENS CLEANING AND COATING

-- other industrial parts & equipment

SAVE 5% off your industrial-grade ultrasonic cleaner by applying one of the 2 coupon codes:

danny

onehouseoffthegrid

when checking-out at:

SharperTek.com





If you have questions, contact their VP of Sales, Tim Bartlett, and tell him that Danny Tseng of OneHouseOffTheGrid.com referred you:

[email protected]



[email protected]Scott Brauher



[email protected]

877.234.6938

W2: 248-934-2372

Tim’s mobile: 248-340-0593

To ensure that your order ships out, ASAP, please forward a copy of your order confirmation email to:

[email protected] and/or [email protected] and leave a voicemail at my office at 1+786.441.2727 and/or text: 1+305.297.9360

with the date and approximate time of your email.

To share this video, use: http://tinyurl.com/UltrasonicCleanerLaundryVideo