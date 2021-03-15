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Before GPS - The Omega Navigation System (1969)
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22 views • March 15, 2021
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https://www.brighteon.com/11b9cb20-fb84-4058-a9b6-25fbf8334603
GPS Before the Satellite Hoax GPS = LORAN
https://www.brighteon.com/91fb8ee6-7b2f-41db-9165-f8b252889560
Before GPS - 1941 U.S. ARMY AIR CORPS TRAINING FILM -RADIO AIDS TO NAVIGATION
https://www.brighteon.com/036d131d-8135-48ae-b95a-e652434264d7
Animals instantly freeze to death in Kazakhstan -72.4°F (-58°C) January 20th, 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/1e56e12b-b51e-498a-99fa-b76ccb144f45
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