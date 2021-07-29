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Trump Knew Everything From Start This Man Is Involved in Mass Murder
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731 views • July 29, 2021
There is only the ILLUSION OF CHOICE!
The world bank owns governments, Governments are companies and you are chattle/product ..Legal law is not LAW of the human race, it is law of the company..
Step out of the box your mind is in! WAKE UP!
Go to Dr David Martins Revealing interview here >>>
https://www.brighteon.com/ea3334ac-6fc9-4e72-af0d-b5e7ce15c30a
The world bank owns governments, Governments are companies and you are chattle/product ..Legal law is not LAW of the human race, it is law of the company..
Step out of the box your mind is in! WAKE UP!
Go to Dr David Martins Revealing interview here >>>
https://www.brighteon.com/ea3334ac-6fc9-4e72-af0d-b5e7ce15c30a
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