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Dr. David Martin - Patents Review shows SARS-CoV-2 is no novel Virus "Full Disclosure"
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523 views • July 29, 2021
The video referenced by the light colonel that turned whistle blower for humanity! Here we havethe sherlock holmes of the patent searches revealing some incredible evidense that covid has been patented for over 20 yrs by Fauci!
patented proof!
The fauci dossier >> https://f.hubspotusercontent10.net/hubfs/8079569/The%20FauciCOVID-19%20Dossier.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1k8FwwgwjUyQl1-mq-6C6Vuw0BHr9qgyrITzDXPn58rzpFgJVdgBC8TfM
patented proof!
The fauci dossier >> https://f.hubspotusercontent10.net/hubfs/8079569/The%20FauciCOVID-19%20Dossier.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1k8FwwgwjUyQl1-mq-6C6Vuw0BHr9qgyrITzDXPn58rzpFgJVdgBC8TfM
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