El reencuentro final - Acordes para acompañar - Jorge Oñate

🎥 En esta ocasión analizaremos los acordes para acompañar el tema "El reencuentro final" de Fernando Dangond y grabada por Jorge Oñate y Alvarito López.
Tono: SI (Transportada a LA)
Afinación: Normal.
🗓️ [Publicado 1 ago 2020]
📜 La transcripción de acordes en formato PDF se encuentra en la página oficial.
🔗 Listas automáticas:
☑ GuitarraVallenata Acompañante
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/c08ec328-689c-41e1-be0f-794c2fe5ee6c?index=1
☑ GuitarraVallenata Acompañante II
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/d047c8ef-fffc-419d-9517-773286d240ef?index=1
☑ Técnicas para acompañar:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5e069ea7-023a-4f93-a7f8-ff6dd8cb3c7f?index=1
☑ Rasgueos Vallenatos para tocar con guitarra (Compilados)
https://www.brighteon.com/a211a718-b6b0-4c1d-a6bb-b4d8086f52a3
