Vax Injuries & Deaths

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We’re Learning A Lot More About The Vaccines
* Was there a downside to this?
* We were assured the ’rona jabs were completely safe, but that does not appear to be true.
* The numbers are coming in — and there was reason for concern.
* Why are some people getting sick or dying from them?
* Schools are still forcing kids to take the shot (or else).
* FDA limits use of JnJ vax over blood clot risk.
* Pfizer data: thousands had adverse reactions.
* FDA should apply the same level of scrutiny to Pfizer and Moderna mRNA jabs.
* All medicines have side-effects; it’s the lying that’s so infuriating, and the fact that it was mandatory.
* What do these things mean? What is the extent of them? Why can’t we have all the numbers?
p.s. About those lib confessionals:
• Redpill: Boosted And Positive
Here is the additional interview segment Tucker mentions:
• College Student Expelled For Refusing To Take Booster Shot
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 May 2022