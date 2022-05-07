Vax Injuries & Deaths

We’re Learning A Lot More About The Vaccines

* Was there a downside to this?

* We were assured the ’rona jabs were completely safe, but that does not appear to be true.

* The numbers are coming in — and there was reason for concern.

* Why are some people getting sick or dying from them?

* Schools are still forcing kids to take the shot (or else).

* FDA limits use of JnJ vax over blood clot risk.

* Pfizer data: thousands had adverse reactions.

* FDA should apply the same level of scrutiny to Pfizer and Moderna mRNA jabs.

* All medicines have side-effects; it’s the lying that’s so infuriating, and the fact that it was mandatory.

* What do these things mean? What is the extent of them? Why can’t we have all the numbers?





p.s. About those lib confessionals:

• Redpill: Boosted And Positive





Here is the additional interview segment Tucker mentions:

• College Student Expelled For Refusing To Take Booster Shot





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 May 2022