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Vax Injuries & Deaths
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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3198 views • May 07, 2022

We’re Learning A Lot More About The Vaccines

* Was there a downside to this?

* We were assured the ’rona jabs were completely safe, but that does not appear to be true.

* The numbers are coming in — and there was reason for concern.

* Why are some people getting sick or dying from them?

* Schools are still forcing kids to take the shot (or else).

* FDA limits use of JnJ vax over blood clot risk.

* Pfizer data: thousands had adverse reactions.

* FDA should apply the same level of scrutiny to Pfizer and Moderna mRNA jabs.

* All medicines have side-effects; it’s the lying that’s so infuriating, and the fact that it was mandatory.

* What do these things mean? What is the extent of them? Why can’t we have all the numbers?


p.s. About those lib confessionals:

Redpill: Boosted And Positive


Here is the additional interview segment Tucker mentions:

College Student Expelled For Refusing To Take Booster Shot


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 May 2022

Keywords
big pharmacorruptionvaccine injurytucker carlsoncover upjohnson and johnsonbioweaponadverse eventvaersfood and drug administrationmodernapfizerthrombosisside effectcoronavirusvaccine mandatecovidplandemicboosterexcess deathsall-cause mortalityjanssenmessenger rnaaaron kheriatyredaction
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