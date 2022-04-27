Redpill: Boosted & Positive

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Reciting The Approved Script
* Dems spew the same message when they [test positive].
* [QueMala] is positive the COVID vaccine works perfectly.
* The vaccines work perfectly — because when you get the vaccine, you get COVID — because that’s what they were intended to do.
* Weird how they all sound exactly the same: they get the shot, then they get ’rona, then they celebrate getting the shot.
* What’s going on here?
Spoiler: they’re speaking in code; and no one drops redpills better than Tucker.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 April 2022