Redpill: Boosted & Positive

Reciting The Approved Script

* Dems spew the same message when they [test positive].

* [QueMala] is positive the COVID vaccine works perfectly.

* The vaccines work perfectly — because when you get the vaccine, you get COVID — because that’s what they were intended to do.

* Weird how they all sound exactly the same: they get the shot, then they get ’rona, then they celebrate getting the shot.

* What’s going on here?

Spoiler: they’re speaking in code; and no one drops redpills better than Tucker.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 April 2022