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Moderna Patent Uncovers HORROR Nano censor Contained in Bioweapon
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121 views • December 13, 2021
Please select the link below to request a Religious Exemption letter.
https://www.jdfarag.org/exemption
Bill Gates admits COVID-19 vaccines don't stop viral transmission
https://www.rebelnews.com/bill_gates_admits_covid_19_vaccines_dont_stop_viral_transmission
VAERS is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System
https://openvaers.com/
VigiAccess
http://vigiaccess.org/
Association for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics, Inc.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Association_for_Molecular_Pathology_v._Myriad_Genetics,_Inc.#Decision_of_the_District_Court
Attempted Mass Genocide_ MagnetGate Hypothesis From Medical Doctor
https://www.brighteon.com/9a953e9e-8804-474a-aaa2-897c11cb212e
operation lockstep
https://principia-scientific.com/2010-rockefellers-operation-lockstep-predicted-2020-lockdown/
ADRENOCHROME THE TORTURE OF CHILDREN FOR PROFIT
https://www.brighteon.com/b60ba1a6-347c-4ecd-855c-e3c361ff96be
The Secret of The 33 Degree Freemason | Manly P. Hall Lecture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsA-cBOV8ek
Asking Vaccinated People Why They’re Still Wearing A Mask Outside
https://www.brighteon.com/0dc596dd-124c-4ec5-889e-3346e320b8e4
EXPOSED! Magnetism INTENTIONALLY Added to 'Vaccine' to Force mRNA Through Entire Body
https://www.brighteon.com/f718238f-d81f-4875-95d2-9a2dabf25970
Its WORSE Than YOU Think- Genocide to be completed
https://www.brighteon.com/ccc5765e-9fa6-4a27-8ea2-5aad07cb068a
Bill Gates is a Psycopath
https://www.brighteon.com/0442d0e8-5247-4585-9902-48ba9130da08
Bill Gates Wants the CIA and Military to Lobotomize Angry People and all Christians
https://www.brighteon.com/b747071b-f70a-4bb2-8d41-4f3a11b0f2e3
Vaccinated people will infect others and even vaccinated and kill them
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLysyMzZ5Njl4P2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
DR. HOTZE ON THE DANGERS OF THE COVID-19 VACCINE
https://www.brighteon.com/f86762a5-e2fe-49a6-88f1-c35b8a37f8e0
WORLD EXCLUSIVE_ Footage proves bats were kept in Wuhan lab
https://www.brighteon.com/d2153a3c-dfb2-43b9-a115-42944602d23a
UFO DISCLOSURE!
https://www.brighteon.com/5e00cceb-004a-454e-9f61-c9036c2aa3e6
Wokeism will DESTROY civilization
https://www.brighteon.com/cd610486-cb6c-430c-ab78-0a177f89636b
A STORM OF COLOR Time Lapse - Isolated Supercell, tornado, rainbow and lightning storm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYubHpEMTPM
Top 10 Unreal Cloud Formations
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLWS19ypNy8
Go here if you want uncensored info
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/warrior68
WHY PEOPLE WILL DIE FROM THE VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WPo5ynrCLDJ/
A must research
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
An Inconvenient History
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e28epbZQlTE
Noah's Flood and Catastrophic Plate Tectonics
https://www.brighteon.com/03e28a1e-8000-43ac-97f7-cd9d01177219
Alarming study confirms vaxxers will face catastrophic Antibody Dependent Enhancement
For over a year, intensive research conducted by health experts like
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny has brought to light increasing concerns about "Antibody Dependent Enhancement" (ADE),
a phenomenon where vaccines make the disease far worse by priming the immune system for a potentially deadly overreaction.
A new science paper published in the Journal of Infection appears to provide solid evidence that the vaccines being administered around the world will,
without question, cause ADE effects in people when they are exposed to the Delta variant or potentially other coronavirus strains.
With nearly 200 million Americans already vaccinated
-- and 2.4 billion around the world already injected
-- a mere 20% death rate could produce 40 million vaccine-induced deaths in the USA, and 480 million deaths globally.
(This is the entire point, of course, of the depopulation vaccines.)
Cherokee Wisdom
An old Cherokee was teaching his grandson about life.
'A fight is going on inside me', he said to the boy. 'It is a terrible fight, and it is between two wolves.
One is evil - he is anger, envy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority, and ego.
He continued. The other is good - he is joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion, and faith.
'The same fight is going on inside you and inside every other person too.'
The grandson thought about it for a minute and then asked his grandfather, Which wolf will win?
The old Cherokee simply replied, 'The one you feed.'
Henning Kemner
God Bless You
https://www.jdfarag.org/exemption
Bill Gates admits COVID-19 vaccines don't stop viral transmission
https://www.rebelnews.com/bill_gates_admits_covid_19_vaccines_dont_stop_viral_transmission
VAERS is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System
https://openvaers.com/
VigiAccess
http://vigiaccess.org/
Association for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics, Inc.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Association_for_Molecular_Pathology_v._Myriad_Genetics,_Inc.#Decision_of_the_District_Court
Attempted Mass Genocide_ MagnetGate Hypothesis From Medical Doctor
https://www.brighteon.com/9a953e9e-8804-474a-aaa2-897c11cb212e
operation lockstep
https://principia-scientific.com/2010-rockefellers-operation-lockstep-predicted-2020-lockdown/
ADRENOCHROME THE TORTURE OF CHILDREN FOR PROFIT
https://www.brighteon.com/b60ba1a6-347c-4ecd-855c-e3c361ff96be
The Secret of The 33 Degree Freemason | Manly P. Hall Lecture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsA-cBOV8ek
Asking Vaccinated People Why They’re Still Wearing A Mask Outside
https://www.brighteon.com/0dc596dd-124c-4ec5-889e-3346e320b8e4
EXPOSED! Magnetism INTENTIONALLY Added to 'Vaccine' to Force mRNA Through Entire Body
https://www.brighteon.com/f718238f-d81f-4875-95d2-9a2dabf25970
Its WORSE Than YOU Think- Genocide to be completed
https://www.brighteon.com/ccc5765e-9fa6-4a27-8ea2-5aad07cb068a
Bill Gates is a Psycopath
https://www.brighteon.com/0442d0e8-5247-4585-9902-48ba9130da08
Bill Gates Wants the CIA and Military to Lobotomize Angry People and all Christians
https://www.brighteon.com/b747071b-f70a-4bb2-8d41-4f3a11b0f2e3
Vaccinated people will infect others and even vaccinated and kill them
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLysyMzZ5Njl4P2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
DR. HOTZE ON THE DANGERS OF THE COVID-19 VACCINE
https://www.brighteon.com/f86762a5-e2fe-49a6-88f1-c35b8a37f8e0
WORLD EXCLUSIVE_ Footage proves bats were kept in Wuhan lab
https://www.brighteon.com/d2153a3c-dfb2-43b9-a115-42944602d23a
UFO DISCLOSURE!
https://www.brighteon.com/5e00cceb-004a-454e-9f61-c9036c2aa3e6
Wokeism will DESTROY civilization
https://www.brighteon.com/cd610486-cb6c-430c-ab78-0a177f89636b
A STORM OF COLOR Time Lapse - Isolated Supercell, tornado, rainbow and lightning storm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYubHpEMTPM
Top 10 Unreal Cloud Formations
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLWS19ypNy8
Go here if you want uncensored info
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/warrior68
WHY PEOPLE WILL DIE FROM THE VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WPo5ynrCLDJ/
A must research
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
An Inconvenient History
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e28epbZQlTE
Noah's Flood and Catastrophic Plate Tectonics
https://www.brighteon.com/03e28a1e-8000-43ac-97f7-cd9d01177219
Alarming study confirms vaxxers will face catastrophic Antibody Dependent Enhancement
For over a year, intensive research conducted by health experts like
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny has brought to light increasing concerns about "Antibody Dependent Enhancement" (ADE),
a phenomenon where vaccines make the disease far worse by priming the immune system for a potentially deadly overreaction.
A new science paper published in the Journal of Infection appears to provide solid evidence that the vaccines being administered around the world will,
without question, cause ADE effects in people when they are exposed to the Delta variant or potentially other coronavirus strains.
With nearly 200 million Americans already vaccinated
-- and 2.4 billion around the world already injected
-- a mere 20% death rate could produce 40 million vaccine-induced deaths in the USA, and 480 million deaths globally.
(This is the entire point, of course, of the depopulation vaccines.)
Cherokee Wisdom
An old Cherokee was teaching his grandson about life.
'A fight is going on inside me', he said to the boy. 'It is a terrible fight, and it is between two wolves.
One is evil - he is anger, envy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority, and ego.
He continued. The other is good - he is joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion, and faith.
'The same fight is going on inside you and inside every other person too.'
The grandson thought about it for a minute and then asked his grandfather, Which wolf will win?
The old Cherokee simply replied, 'The one you feed.'
Henning Kemner
God Bless You
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