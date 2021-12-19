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Massformation and masshypnosis have a grip over many people
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70 views • December 19, 2021
1. MASS FORMATION AND MASS HYPNOSIS. THIS IS A FANTASTIC VIDEO TELLING US WHAT IS GOING ON JUST NOW. STOP THE GREAT RESET AND THE NAZI KLAUS SCHWAB.
https://www.brighteon.com/696a0744-edf5-42da-b4c6-e35cb0f73104
2. Richardo Delgardo, who is a part of La Quinta Columna, has successfully tested an inexpensive way to remove magnetic graphene nano-particles from the human body after they were injected via a covid jab (aka vaccine).
https://www.brighteon.com/977603dd-232d-4506-8df7-524342b6e88b
3. Police in retreat in London last night. The people are fed up with the totalitarian bullshit!!! Stop complying. Time to fight back.
https://www.brighteon.com/9c2daf8c-a713-4cfb-99ec-5eedff5185de
4. In Many European Countries, There Are Similar Protests of People Arguing Forcefully Against Vaccine Mandate. Stop complying. Time to fight back.
https://www.brighteon.com/cfc5521c-cb0b-4efb-8a2c-b49663a11632
5. Sharon Goldberg, an internal medicine physician & professor gives her testimony regarding #5G technology. This is from a senate hearing.
https://www.brighteon.com/58516c03-d330-4e29-8a6f-5e2826ea35c5
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/696a0744-edf5-42da-b4c6-e35cb0f73104
2. Richardo Delgardo, who is a part of La Quinta Columna, has successfully tested an inexpensive way to remove magnetic graphene nano-particles from the human body after they were injected via a covid jab (aka vaccine).
https://www.brighteon.com/977603dd-232d-4506-8df7-524342b6e88b
3. Police in retreat in London last night. The people are fed up with the totalitarian bullshit!!! Stop complying. Time to fight back.
https://www.brighteon.com/9c2daf8c-a713-4cfb-99ec-5eedff5185de
4. In Many European Countries, There Are Similar Protests of People Arguing Forcefully Against Vaccine Mandate. Stop complying. Time to fight back.
https://www.brighteon.com/cfc5521c-cb0b-4efb-8a2c-b49663a11632
5. Sharon Goldberg, an internal medicine physician & professor gives her testimony regarding #5G technology. This is from a senate hearing.
https://www.brighteon.com/58516c03-d330-4e29-8a6f-5e2826ea35c5
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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