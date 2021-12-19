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. Sharon Goldberg, an internal medicine physician & professor gives her testimony regarding #5G technology
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214 views • December 19, 2021
Dr. Sharon Goldberg,
an internal medicine physician & professor gives her testimony regarding #5G technology dangers specifically involving electromagnetic radiation.
She says:
"Wireless radiation has biological effects. Period!!
We have clear evidence of cancer...
We need to examine our epidemics in the context of #EMF radiation".
an internal medicine physician & professor gives her testimony regarding #5G technology dangers specifically involving electromagnetic radiation.
She says:
"Wireless radiation has biological effects. Period!!
We have clear evidence of cancer...
We need to examine our epidemics in the context of #EMF radiation".
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