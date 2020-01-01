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$10,000 Prize To Who Can Prove Vaccines Are Completely Safe
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24 views • January 01, 2020
Uploaded on January 1st 2020
Flashback from The Alex Jones Show of May 16 2019
"Maryland Patriot" called in to describe the ridicule he has been getting from his family because he told them about the dangers of using tainted vaccines on children. Alex offered this caller's wife $10,000 and a free flight to Austin Texas if she can prove anything Alex has said is wrong!
Also watch this December 31 2019 banned.video special report on tainted vaccines: https://www.brighteon.com/f2c3b33b-50ad-4b24-bb0b-6f75e8a54a8b
Flashback from The Alex Jones Show of May 16 2019
"Maryland Patriot" called in to describe the ridicule he has been getting from his family because he told them about the dangers of using tainted vaccines on children. Alex offered this caller's wife $10,000 and a free flight to Austin Texas if she can prove anything Alex has said is wrong!
Also watch this December 31 2019 banned.video special report on tainted vaccines: https://www.brighteon.com/f2c3b33b-50ad-4b24-bb0b-6f75e8a54a8b
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