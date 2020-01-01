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WARNING! The Vaccines Are A Trojan Horse
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51 views • January 01, 2020
Uploaded to brighteon by InfowarsFan on January 1st 2020
Produced and uploaded to banned.video on December 31 2019
An Emergency public service announcement by the people for the people
Secret Vaccine Damage Funds, Millions Paid Out, Anti Vaxxers being arrested and silenced…the Nazi’s came with bullets Big Pharma comes with needles
"And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death... AND HELL FOLLOWED WITH HIM." ----- Revelations 6:8
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of January 1st 2019 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
Produced and uploaded to banned.video on December 31 2019
An Emergency public service announcement by the people for the people
Secret Vaccine Damage Funds, Millions Paid Out, Anti Vaxxers being arrested and silenced…the Nazi’s came with bullets Big Pharma comes with needles
"And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death... AND HELL FOLLOWED WITH HIM." ----- Revelations 6:8
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of January 1st 2019 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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