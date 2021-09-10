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Alt Media Dares To Say 911 Was an Inside Job, CIA and Mossad. Come on Sheeple, Patriots Day?
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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Alt Media Dares To Say 911 Was an Inside Job, CIA and Mossad. Come on, Patriots Day?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimmy_Walter

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"Money is just stones and paper." Jimmy Walter
A Sustainable, Luxurious Life, for the Entire World: A Practical Utopia
Is Achievable Today
http://walden3.org/index.htm
Taliban Pledges To Eradicate Opiate Production, More Than I Can Say About the US
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zlUhoO2pBUPc/

Inside US Afghanistan Pullout, CIA Opium Ratline, Smuggling Heroin in Dead Bodies, w/ Max Blumenthal, Pepe Escobar
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1fF66QKRh4Br/

Taliban Mock Biden, US by Recreating Iwo Jima Flag Raising in Looted Uniforms, Tactical Gear
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ZdbAcdEB26d/

9 Billion Wasted on Afghan Poppy Eradication, BUT ONLY Increased the Production, Pharmas Win Win
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lHgNMrr92dR4/

Shhhhh, Don't Talk About The Poppy Managing in Afghanistan, Who Will Control?
https://rumble.com/vlgf52-shhhhh-dont-talk-about-the-poppy-managing-in-afghanistan-who-will-control.html

Afghan Overdose, Inside The Opium Trade. XLNT Documentary
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yv87AMDordpk/

Afghan Lies, It Was A Giant Money Laundering Scheme For The Elite
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sbT6zw0MZJ2W/


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EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
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AN EXPLANATION FOR EVERYTHING. YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS.
https://www.brighteon.com/1b1153ee-fe4e-404a-a537-aaff63df6a93
Keywords
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