© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patriot Resistance: It's Tea Party Time!
Follow
5
Share
Report
121 views • April 25, 2021
Stand up to the Deep State globalist agenda (depopulation, disarmament, replacement). Use their tactics agains them (cancel them via boycott and nullification).
Recorded April 25, 2021
*** Night-Light: Tina Foster & Michael Hall discuss lock-downs, rights, CHAZ/CHOP, vaccines, etc - VIDEO
https://www.brighteon.com/cca4ea65-aae8-45cf-82bb-b8c6938c7910
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and the author of Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Legal disclaimer: The video does not constitute legal, medical, or financial advice.
Recorded April 25, 2021
*** Night-Light: Tina Foster & Michael Hall discuss lock-downs, rights, CHAZ/CHOP, vaccines, etc - VIDEO
https://www.brighteon.com/cca4ea65-aae8-45cf-82bb-b8c6938c7910
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and the author of Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Legal disclaimer: The video does not constitute legal, medical, or financial advice.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.