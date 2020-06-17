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Night-Light: Attorneys Tina Foster & Michael Hall discuss lock-downs, rights, CHAZ/CHOP, vaccines, etc
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86 views • June 17, 2020
Night-Light with Mark Eddy & Barbara DeLong
Lawyers and authors TINA FOSTER and MICHAEL W. HALL join us to use their legal training to understand our rapidly changing society. Is "the new normal" legal? Do the authorities have the Constitutional rights to enforce "lock-downs.? Do they have the right to promote constantly changing, agenda driven science? What are our rights? What about CHAZ/CHOP? What would the Founding Fathers have to say about these events?
Tina discusses using Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) to fight vaccine mandates (religious exemption).
Tina Foster is the author of "Plastic Macca" and "The Splitting Image."
plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Michael W. Hall (The Paranormal Lawyer) is the founder of the UFOiTEAM.com
Recorded: June 16, 2020
Lawyers and authors TINA FOSTER and MICHAEL W. HALL join us to use their legal training to understand our rapidly changing society. Is "the new normal" legal? Do the authorities have the Constitutional rights to enforce "lock-downs.? Do they have the right to promote constantly changing, agenda driven science? What are our rights? What about CHAZ/CHOP? What would the Founding Fathers have to say about these events?
Tina discusses using Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) to fight vaccine mandates (religious exemption).
Tina Foster is the author of "Plastic Macca" and "The Splitting Image."
plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Michael W. Hall (The Paranormal Lawyer) is the founder of the UFOiTEAM.com
Recorded: June 16, 2020
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