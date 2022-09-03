Swindon & Wilts Residents Association: Gathering Evidence Of 5G EMF Radiation In Swindon - Part 6

Part 6 of a survey into the dangerous levels of non-ionising electromagnetic radiation being emitted from 5G masts in Swindon, Wiltshire.

This data is being collated on behalf of the National Residents Association, a national organisation of concerned residents who have had this unwanted technology thrust upon them.

On Wednesday, 31st August 2022 we monitored four masts. We used two TriField meters. All readings were dangerously high, some off the scale on the TriFields ie: up to and over 20 times the legal safety limit for EMFS. Most concerning were the extremely high levels we found at Tick Tock Playgroup in Wroughton and New College North Star Campus. Young people and babies being exposed to this is disgusting and criminal.

Link to Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/2a2dc219-eda6-44a8-8584-a977c170fc6a

Link to Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/c835a5e0-4b92-44a5-bf4d-17074c96b59f

Link to Part 3: https://www.brighteon.com/4aa90eec-0aa1-4a6c-9774-08b4bb6059b2

Link to Part 4: https://www.brighteon.com/113e3c60-9e39-41b7-8197-34c63d1f014c

Link to Part 5: https://www.brighteon.com/b07bb82e-4b25-4263-8ac6-bd8ac1820862

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