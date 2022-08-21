Swindon & Wilts Residents Association: Gathering Evidence Of 5G EMF Radiation In Swindon - Part 4

Part 4 of a survey into the dangerous levels of non-ionising electromagnetic radiation being emitted from 5G masts in Swindon, Wiltshire.

This data is being collated on behalf of the National Residents Association, a national organisation of concerned residents who have had this unwanted technology thrust upon them.

On Wednesday, 17th August 2022 we monitored six masts. We used two TriField meters and an Acousticom 2. All readings were off the scale ie: up to and over 20 times the legal safety limit for EMFS. Most concerning the levels of radiation by a primary school and a residential tower block in town centre.

Link to Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/2a2dc219-eda6-44a8-8584-a977c170fc6a



Link to Part 2:



Link to Part 3:

https://www.brighteon.com/4aa90eec-0aa1-4a6c-9774-08b4bb6059b2



Mirrored - MrHellvis69

Please subscribe to MrHellvis69 BitChute channel:

https://www.BitChute.com/channel/mrhellvis69/

