Swindon Resistance: Gathering Evidence Of 5G EMF Radiation In Swindon Part II

Part 2 of a survey into the dangerous levels of non-ionising electromagnetic radiation being emitted from 5G masts in Swindon, Wiltshire.

This data is being collated on behalf of the National Residents Association, a national organisation of concerned residents who have had this unwanted technology thrust upon them.

On Wednesday, 3rd August 2022 we monitored four masts. We used two TriField meters. All readings were off the scale ie: up to and over 20 times the legal safety limit for EMFS, except for one in South Marston which wasn't switched on yet.

Mirrored - MrHellvis69



