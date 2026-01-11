Most sofisticated hightech, keyword: Transhumanism, is merging with the trend of society: Digitalization which is merging with the prophecies of the bible. This is sATANIC global communism: A global powergrab. No one will escape this decision: Comply or not? Only the true disciples of Jesus Christ will spiritually survive what is coming.





Revelation 18:23

The light of a lamp will never shine in you again. The voice of bridegroom and bride will never be heard in you again. Your merchants were the world’s important people. By your magic spell all the nations were led astray. In her was found the blood of prophets and of God’s holy people, of all who have been slaughtered on the earth.





Rev14:1 Then I looked, and there before me was the Lamb, standing on Mount Zion, and with him 144,000 who had his name and his Father’s name written on their foreheads.





Rev 6: The 4 horses (English language)

