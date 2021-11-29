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THEY INVOKE DAEMONS FOR TECHNOLOGY!
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112 views • November 29, 2021
Bioweapon Contracts Exposed: Pfizer Making Billions Off EU Tyrannical Mandates - https://www.brighteon.com/c977275f-2d33-4626-b69c-ad14352676dd
GRAPHENE NANO BOTS IN THE VAXX - https://www.brighteon.com/bf7c0ce8-2bed-4bdd-9d0b-68dcab21b6ea
SAFE AND EFFECTIVE BORIS!??? = https://www.bitchute.com/video/2q8LnYbzdRLD/
GRAPHENE NANO BOTS IN THE VAXX - https://www.brighteon.com/bf7c0ce8-2bed-4bdd-9d0b-68dcab21b6ea
SAFE AND EFFECTIVE BORIS!??? = https://www.bitchute.com/video/2q8LnYbzdRLD/
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