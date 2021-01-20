© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Was Covid 19 PLANNED LONG BEFORE? Original Conference Jan 22, 2019 (2:20 MINUTES)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • January 20, 2021
This is an edited version cut from the actual Influenza Pandemic Preparedness Stakeholders Conference on Jan 22 2019. FredDiscerns did not edit this and has nothing to do with the original copied from YT. https://youtu.be/UZMr7AEL0jQ
Brigtheon version if the YT is removed: https://www.brighteon.com/0c456472-858e-4218-b211-18e6389b5361
Brigtheon version if the YT is removed: https://www.brighteon.com/0c456472-858e-4218-b211-18e6389b5361
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.