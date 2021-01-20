© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Was COVID Planned long before Nov 2019?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
104 views • January 20, 2021
Mirror: https://youtu.be/UZMr7AEL0jQ
Lecture by Marc Van Ranst, Belgian Flu Commissioner, at the ESWI/Chatham House Influenza Pandemic Preparedness Stakeholders Conference on 22 January 2019
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Listen to the Q&A at the end, Notice how he just brushes off in the beginning his "conflicts" of interest. (patents and published papers and affiliations) The arrogance and what these people actually think of we the people. These doctors have all taken oaths to "Do No Harm"
This is just one conference that ublic health officials attend over the years. Is this the playbook that was Fauci, Gates, and others used to overthrow the US Republic. .
Lecture by Marc Van Ranst, Belgian Flu Commissioner, at the ESWI/Chatham House Influenza Pandemic Preparedness Stakeholders Conference on 22 January 2019
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Listen to the Q&A at the end, Notice how he just brushes off in the beginning his "conflicts" of interest. (patents and published papers and affiliations) The arrogance and what these people actually think of we the people. These doctors have all taken oaths to "Do No Harm"
This is just one conference that ublic health officials attend over the years. Is this the playbook that was Fauci, Gates, and others used to overthrow the US Republic. .
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.