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Big Pharma Pushes Fake Ivermectin
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134 views • October 09, 2021
1. The Web of Elite Extremists Behind Censorship of Mercola. The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ) is funded by Bill Gates, Google, George Soros’ Open Society Foundation and Wellcome, all of which are easily identified as parts of the technocratic globalist network. They protect tobacco, GMO and vaccines.
https://www.brighteon.com/0d2011aa-27c8-415a-b746-967ef3ff2bbd
2. THEY DISCOVERED HUNDREDS OF ABDUCTED CHILDREN ON A "CARGO" PLANE EN ROUTE TO SPAIN TO BE SOLD TO PEDOPHILES.
https://www.brighteon.com/c8fc4d14-3198-4b78-88c5-c273359aea09
3. The variants are coming from THE VACCINATED!!! Give this doctor a medal for science and common sense.
https://www.brighteon.com/94aa7e7a-ba8c-466e-b714-151eeb49dc32
4. Australian Who Issued SOS Arrested For Thought Crime. Australian activist and recurring Infowars guest the Aussie Cossack was arrested Friday by a police sergeant who threatened to “take action” against the political YouTuber just days before.
https://www.brighteon.com/4ad97a95-eec9-4e16-97e3-f3275e43fb43
5. Big Pharma Pushes Fake Ivermectin That Causes CANCER! Merck, the original manufacturer of Ivermectin, is rolling out a pill "vaccine" to combat resistance.
https://www.brighteon.com/4f91f6f1-1e13-4ad4-acfb-20db2c7194aa
https://www.brighteon.com/0d2011aa-27c8-415a-b746-967ef3ff2bbd
2. THEY DISCOVERED HUNDREDS OF ABDUCTED CHILDREN ON A "CARGO" PLANE EN ROUTE TO SPAIN TO BE SOLD TO PEDOPHILES.
https://www.brighteon.com/c8fc4d14-3198-4b78-88c5-c273359aea09
3. The variants are coming from THE VACCINATED!!! Give this doctor a medal for science and common sense.
https://www.brighteon.com/94aa7e7a-ba8c-466e-b714-151eeb49dc32
4. Australian Who Issued SOS Arrested For Thought Crime. Australian activist and recurring Infowars guest the Aussie Cossack was arrested Friday by a police sergeant who threatened to “take action” against the political YouTuber just days before.
https://www.brighteon.com/4ad97a95-eec9-4e16-97e3-f3275e43fb43
5. Big Pharma Pushes Fake Ivermectin That Causes CANCER! Merck, the original manufacturer of Ivermectin, is rolling out a pill "vaccine" to combat resistance.
https://www.brighteon.com/4f91f6f1-1e13-4ad4-acfb-20db2c7194aa
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