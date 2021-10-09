THEY DISCOVERED HUNDREDS OF ABDUCTED CHILDREN ON A "CARGO" PLANE EN ROUTE TO SPAIN.

Does it look like a cargo plane? No. What we are really dealing with are pedophile criminals and this is real evidence of child trafficking. A cargo plane (yea right) that took off from South Sudan was inspected by customs officials during a stopover in Niger.They discovered hundreds of abducted children en route to Spain. In the video, officials say the children were destined to be sold to pedophiles or used for organ transplants. If you have watched my channel for long you have seen videos about organ transplants for cash. They take the organs out of live children WITHOUT ANY ANESTHESIA. YES THEY GUT THEM LIKE A FISH AND USE THE ORGANS. Can you imagine having your liver or a kidney cut out while your alive? That is what is going on. Source: scum123@GreatAwakeningIf you like this video you may also like some of these. Living organisms in the vaccine, Antarctica, Adverse reactions, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, shortages and more:HORROR: Exclusive VIDEO Captures "Organism" From Vaxxed Soldier's Body