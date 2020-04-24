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GR | ENG Η ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ GATES ΚΑΙ ΤΑ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ | WHOLE TRUTH ABOUT GATES AND VACCINES
ANTI-NEA TAKSI PRAGMATON
ANTI-NEA TAKSI PRAGMATON
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2755 views • April 24, 2020
Everybody on earth should see this video. Αυτό το βίντεο πρέπει να το δούν σε όλο τον πλανήτη
Download Link - Κατεβάστε το video
https://we.tl/t-3KbGm3E9aP

Mirrorlinks
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https://youtu.be/HVr8yV9bcpM
https://vimeo.com/411518051


Παραπομπές - References

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaF-fq2Zn7I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjj4Iq-rsNg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3VowBAYKZo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iyFT8qXcOrM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4X-KkQeMMSQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_KtnvP2OlyM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKg40HX6oUo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUChdrL6Cd8

https://www.ft.com/video/d6c22464-6dce-42eb-81d4-38e8b55d8c12

https://www.businessinsider.com/edward-snowden-coronavirus-surveillance-new-powers-2020-3?r=DE&IR=T

https://twitter.com/billgates/status/1207681997612748801

https://www.cnews.fr/france/2020-04-17/le-coronavirus-est-un-virus-sorti-dun-laboratoire-chinois-avec-de-ladn-de-vih

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8215261/Roger-Stone-says-idea-Bill-Gates-created-coronavirus-microchip-people-open-debate.html

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-s-9ZjH0YP/?hl=el

https://profiles.stanford.edu/john-ioannidis

https://www.gatesnotes.com/About-Bill-Gates/6-Books-I-Recommended-for-TED-2015?fbclid=IwAR2gorYdRbeAV3JsHW540g6OxpJcfGYWmvEaWUGeEwifo0FlQloisPNOSYQ

https://www.tvopen.gr/watch/24695/eyaggelosbenizelospiothorakismenesoieleytheriessthnellada

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-04-14/coronavirus-app-government-wants-australians-to-download/12148210?fbclid=IwAR1bBZ6BhNX1aULyxS3jRsFZfsFRXvICah6-8t8R7nZ5fq0eklvzUcQyK7E

https://www.sigmalive.com/news/international/624075/i-nea-patenta-microsoft-gia-eksoryksi-kryptonomismatos-apo-to-soma-amp-to-tsipaki


ΑΝΤΙ-ΝΕΑ Τάξη Πραγμάτων

bill gates, coronavirus, rfid, vaccines
Keywords
vaccinesrfidbill gatescoronavirus
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