© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Anthony Fauci Genocide - Hid and Lied about HCQ CoVid Cure and Treatment
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
1060 views • January 17, 2021
Dr Anthony Fauci Hid and Lied HCQ CoVid Cure and Treatment - to Promote Genocide
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=> *** If you take zinc, take copper also to keep in balance
original source's' :
1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82pLPkhJv3I
https://www.brighteon.com/9d36e63b-1d0d-4bf3-bf18-59d678cf35f5
2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KyEjGAVTYbAu/
https://banned.video/17ddbb75-c6e5-4ea8-a88e-9966a331c673
3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ibxxfDioGK8o/
------
Colds have always existed, now HCQ/Zinc Cure people can Cure them.
The Genocide Fauci is Guilty of is Pushing Deadly Harmful Experimental mRNA "Vaccines" on people.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=> *** If you take zinc, take copper also to keep in balance
original source's' :
1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82pLPkhJv3I
https://www.brighteon.com/9d36e63b-1d0d-4bf3-bf18-59d678cf35f5
2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KyEjGAVTYbAu/
https://banned.video/17ddbb75-c6e5-4ea8-a88e-9966a331c673
3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ibxxfDioGK8o/
------
Colds have always existed, now HCQ/Zinc Cure people can Cure them.
The Genocide Fauci is Guilty of is Pushing Deadly Harmful Experimental mRNA "Vaccines" on people.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.