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** DHS ACTIVATES “CP3” – NAZI SS/CHINA CCP TASK FORCE! ** - DOD Purges Constitutionalist, Congress passes Hate Crimes Act!
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597 views • May 26, 2021
** DHS Activates ‘CP3’ -Nazi SS/China CCP Task Force, DOD Purges Constitutionalist, Congress passes Hate Crimes Act! **
-- CP3 - Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships
- See: RED ALERT! - OBAMA ORGANIZED FOREIGN/DOMESTIC PARAMILITARY INSURGENTS READY TO INVADE THE US.
https://www.brighteon.com/4d113607-97bf-4884-897d-602f3fb21a38
** OMG! Biden Completely UNHINGES & Authorizes DHS To Immediately Activate Nazi SS Task Force “CP3”!
- Restricted Republic, Justus Knight – 22/May/2021
- https://justusaknight.com/2021/05/22/omg-biden-completely-unhinges-authorizes-dhs-to-immediately-activate-nazi-ss-task-force-cp3/
Join https://www.restrictedrepublic.com
On today’s broadcast:
The modern Gestapo has been activated by Biden’s DHS, it’s now called “CP3”. Haven’t heard of it?…it’s no wonder, the Main Stream Media is SILENT on the event; which should give you grave cause for concern. Here is what the new U.S. version of the Nazi SS Task Force that will turn neighbor against neighbor!
God Speed and God Bless,
** Jim Jordan Issues DIRE Warning! Democrats Launch Massive MAGA Purge Army—They’re Coming For YOU!
- Restricted Republic, Lisa Haven – 21/May/2021
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYgliJEqaXc
-- On February 3, 2021, in the wake of the January 6th Capitol Riot. Biden’s new Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a 60 day and down to purge the US Military of “extremists”.
Though the details of this purge were always kept quiet, it was immediately obvious the target would be MAGA supporters, conservatives, and opponents of globalism of all stripes.
Now, that has become blatantly obvious with the appointment of a radical leftist as the DOD’s new henchman to purge the military. Not only that, but now Bishop Garison, the henchman, is partnering with leftist radical groups the SPLC and ACL to aid him in this purge. Furthermore, to add a little fuel to the fire, Jim Jordan is warning that a Democrat bill is creating a full ‘speech police’ that will have American’s turning in Americans for any offensive thing they might say. Welcome to Nazi Germany!
** DHS Creating New Intelligence Unit to Focus on Domestic Terrorism
- Epoch Times, Katabella Roberts – 14/May/2021
- Article: https://www.theepochtimes.com/dhs-creating-new-intelligence-unit-to-focus-on-domestic-terrorism_3815344.html?welcomeuser=1
-- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is establishing a new dedicated intelligence team to focus on domestic terrorism, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced on May 11.
The new dedicated domestic terrorism branch within the department’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) is designed to “ensure DHS develops the expertise necessary to produce the sound, timely intelligence needed to combat threats posed by domestic terrorism and targeted violence,” the agency said in a statement.
“I&A will also continue leveraging the National Network of Fusion Centers and our deployed intelligence professionals who collect and analyze threat information alongside our state, local, tribal, territorial, and private sector partners to increase timely and actionable information sharing in a dynamic threat environment,” it said.
In addition, DHS’s recently initiated Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) to address domestic violent extremism will replace the Office for Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention.
- Cont’d --
** GQP senators and reps who voted against asian-american hate crimes bill. The usual suspects. No surprises at all.
* S.937 - COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act
- The Data Lounge, Anonymous - 20/May/2021
- Article: https://www.datalounge.com/thread/28561517-gqp-senators-and-reps-who-voted-against-asian-american-hate-crimes-bill
-- Republicans explain their vote against Asian American hate crimes legislation
On Tuesday, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in easily passing a bill aimed at addressing the recent rise in attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. But unlike in the Senate, where Republican Josh Hawley of Missouri cast the only “no” vote, 62 Republicans in the House voted against the legislation, which President Biden signed into law on Thursday.
Cont’d
-- CP3 - Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships
- See: RED ALERT! - OBAMA ORGANIZED FOREIGN/DOMESTIC PARAMILITARY INSURGENTS READY TO INVADE THE US.
https://www.brighteon.com/4d113607-97bf-4884-897d-602f3fb21a38
** OMG! Biden Completely UNHINGES & Authorizes DHS To Immediately Activate Nazi SS Task Force “CP3”!
- Restricted Republic, Justus Knight – 22/May/2021
- https://justusaknight.com/2021/05/22/omg-biden-completely-unhinges-authorizes-dhs-to-immediately-activate-nazi-ss-task-force-cp3/
Join https://www.restrictedrepublic.com
On today’s broadcast:
The modern Gestapo has been activated by Biden’s DHS, it’s now called “CP3”. Haven’t heard of it?…it’s no wonder, the Main Stream Media is SILENT on the event; which should give you grave cause for concern. Here is what the new U.S. version of the Nazi SS Task Force that will turn neighbor against neighbor!
God Speed and God Bless,
** Jim Jordan Issues DIRE Warning! Democrats Launch Massive MAGA Purge Army—They’re Coming For YOU!
- Restricted Republic, Lisa Haven – 21/May/2021
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYgliJEqaXc
-- On February 3, 2021, in the wake of the January 6th Capitol Riot. Biden’s new Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a 60 day and down to purge the US Military of “extremists”.
Though the details of this purge were always kept quiet, it was immediately obvious the target would be MAGA supporters, conservatives, and opponents of globalism of all stripes.
Now, that has become blatantly obvious with the appointment of a radical leftist as the DOD’s new henchman to purge the military. Not only that, but now Bishop Garison, the henchman, is partnering with leftist radical groups the SPLC and ACL to aid him in this purge. Furthermore, to add a little fuel to the fire, Jim Jordan is warning that a Democrat bill is creating a full ‘speech police’ that will have American’s turning in Americans for any offensive thing they might say. Welcome to Nazi Germany!
** DHS Creating New Intelligence Unit to Focus on Domestic Terrorism
- Epoch Times, Katabella Roberts – 14/May/2021
- Article: https://www.theepochtimes.com/dhs-creating-new-intelligence-unit-to-focus-on-domestic-terrorism_3815344.html?welcomeuser=1
-- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is establishing a new dedicated intelligence team to focus on domestic terrorism, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced on May 11.
The new dedicated domestic terrorism branch within the department’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) is designed to “ensure DHS develops the expertise necessary to produce the sound, timely intelligence needed to combat threats posed by domestic terrorism and targeted violence,” the agency said in a statement.
“I&A will also continue leveraging the National Network of Fusion Centers and our deployed intelligence professionals who collect and analyze threat information alongside our state, local, tribal, territorial, and private sector partners to increase timely and actionable information sharing in a dynamic threat environment,” it said.
In addition, DHS’s recently initiated Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) to address domestic violent extremism will replace the Office for Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention.
- Cont’d --
** GQP senators and reps who voted against asian-american hate crimes bill. The usual suspects. No surprises at all.
* S.937 - COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act
- The Data Lounge, Anonymous - 20/May/2021
- Article: https://www.datalounge.com/thread/28561517-gqp-senators-and-reps-who-voted-against-asian-american-hate-crimes-bill
-- Republicans explain their vote against Asian American hate crimes legislation
On Tuesday, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in easily passing a bill aimed at addressing the recent rise in attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. But unlike in the Senate, where Republican Josh Hawley of Missouri cast the only “no” vote, 62 Republicans in the House voted against the legislation, which President Biden signed into law on Thursday.
Cont’d
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