THE WHISTLEBLOWER WHO EXPOSED WAR CRIMES (David McBride)

The Whistleblower Who Exposed War Crimes Perpetrated by The Australian Government - THE AFGHAN FILES

David McBride was an Australian Army Lawyer and Soldier who exposed unlawful killings of innocent Afghan civilians during the Afghanistan war. He is now facing 50 years imprisonment for making these crimes known to the world.

'Song For David McBride'

The Latest Music-Video Release by Freedom Lover & Freedom Fighter 'Kevin Bruce'

Music by - Kevin Bruce

Visuals by - Failure Of Fear

