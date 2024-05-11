Create New Account
SOLD DOWN THE DRAIN BY A DICTATOR (2024 election special)
Failure Of Fear
Published Yesterday

We are Living in a Sick World of Psychopaths & Sellout Puppets that Continue their Quest of Ruining the World for their Puppet Masters....and so their Leftist Control Freak show Rolls On & On as it slowly devolves into a twisted new form of World disOrder communism.

We've all been (SOLD DOWN THE DRAIN BY DICTATORS)

This Latest Release by Freedom Lover & Freedom Fighter 'Kevin Bruce' clearly highlights the fact that the world today is being controlled by an evil group of psychopathic dictators.

A great Entertaining Music-Video for all to ENJOY!

SOLD DOWN THE DRAIN BY A DICTATOR

Music By : Kevin Bruce

Visuals By : Failure Of Fear

election fraud2024 electionbiden regime

