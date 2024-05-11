SOLD DOWN THE DRAIN BY A DICTATOR (2024 election special)

We are Living in a Sick World of Psychopaths & Sellout Puppets that Continue their Quest of Ruining the World for their Puppet Masters....and so their Leftist Control Freak show Rolls On & On as it slowly devolves into a twisted new form of World disOrder communism.
We've all been (SOLD DOWN THE DRAIN BY DICTATORS)
This Latest Release by Freedom Lover & Freedom Fighter 'Kevin Bruce' clearly highlights the fact that the world today is being controlled by an evil group of psychopathic dictators.
A great Entertaining Music-Video for all to ENJOY!
SOLD DOWN THE DRAIN BY A DICTATOR
Music By : Kevin Bruce
Visuals By : Failure Of Fear
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.