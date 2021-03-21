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Deleted YT video, CDC Effluent Surveilance, waste water tracking!
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381 views • March 21, 2021
Brighteon LIink https://www.brighteon.com/355aaeb2-65da-42bc-94d4-51b84b4baf12
Webinar jam replay https://event.webinarjam.com/replay/13/og1rliyh3hofn
1. Biden Stumbles getting in plane: https://youtu.be/U5Mwc12LtRY
2. Netanyahu: https://youtu.be/8IUjBSSIs6s
3. Rally for freedom: https://www.marzlovesfreedom.com/post/worldwide-rally-for-freedom-join-us-march-20-2021-wearenotalone-justice
4. CDC wastewater surveillance: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/wastewater-surveillance/testing-methods.html
5. CDC Wastewater surveillance : https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/wastewater-surveillance/federal-coordination-partnering-wastewater-surveillance.html
6. CDC wastewater surveillance sampling: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/wastewater-surveillance/developing-a-wastewater-surveillance-sampling-strategy.html
7. Carrots and sticks: CDC argues against opening up: https://youtu.be/z5JhPiGJ2gU
8. Peer reviewed study shows CDC inflated numbers: https://www.theepochtimes.com/peer-reviewed-study-claims-cdc-skewed-ccp-virus-fatalities-upward_3741614.html
9. The peer reviewed study:https://www.ratical.org/PandemicParallaxView/C19dataCollection-C+FL-HistPerspec.pdf
Here’s the PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Or join the Patreon to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Webinar jam replay https://event.webinarjam.com/replay/13/og1rliyh3hofn
1. Biden Stumbles getting in plane: https://youtu.be/U5Mwc12LtRY
2. Netanyahu: https://youtu.be/8IUjBSSIs6s
3. Rally for freedom: https://www.marzlovesfreedom.com/post/worldwide-rally-for-freedom-join-us-march-20-2021-wearenotalone-justice
4. CDC wastewater surveillance: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/wastewater-surveillance/testing-methods.html
5. CDC Wastewater surveillance : https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/wastewater-surveillance/federal-coordination-partnering-wastewater-surveillance.html
6. CDC wastewater surveillance sampling: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/wastewater-surveillance/developing-a-wastewater-surveillance-sampling-strategy.html
7. Carrots and sticks: CDC argues against opening up: https://youtu.be/z5JhPiGJ2gU
8. Peer reviewed study shows CDC inflated numbers: https://www.theepochtimes.com/peer-reviewed-study-claims-cdc-skewed-ccp-virus-fatalities-upward_3741614.html
9. The peer reviewed study:https://www.ratical.org/PandemicParallaxView/C19dataCollection-C+FL-HistPerspec.pdf
Here’s the PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Or join the Patreon to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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