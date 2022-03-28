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Breast mammography screening-some inconvenient truths:
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298 views • March 28, 2022
Professor Michael Baum (UCL School of Life and Medical Sciences)(28 Oct 2010)
The pro-screening lobby is locked into a mindset dating back to the late 1980s. Since then our understanding of the biology of breast cancer and its treatment has moved on whilst the screening programme continues without modification based on the results of trials reported in 1987. This lecture will discuss some of the harmful problems of this over-diagnosing system, and will look at the need for radical change to bring the entire programme up to date with modern practice based on risk assessment and risk management.
This lecture marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
https://www.brighteon.com/610c5bb9-b584-4091-b90e-81b16bab4eb9
https://www.brighteon.com/2e4d55fa-bb14-412a-bab7-c4ad182e6568
https://www.brighteon.com/31f0ab38-8cd8-4039-87f6-d97c8a8c2561
https://www.brighteon.com/19bd439d-2696-4246-91cf-7c7e48af7fba
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4582264/
https://www.bmj.com/content/370/bmj.m3191
https://www.axios.com/2022/03/25/half-of-women-will-get-a-false-positive-3d-mammogram-study-finds
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2790521
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2770959
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10549-017-4443-x
https://academic.oup.com/jnci/article/113/1/16/5859630
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M18-1199
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M15-1241
https://undark.org/2020/08/12/risk-covid-19-routine-screenings/
https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2020/04/14/susan-bewley-things-should-never-be-the-same-again-in-the-screening-world/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5588356/
https://www.eoc.ch/dms/site-eoc/documenti/Choosing-wisely/Atti-del-Simposio-2017/Helping-patients-to-make-risk-literate-decisions-about-screening---Jenny/Helping%20patients%20to%20make%20risk%20literate%20decisions%20about%20screening%20-%20Jenny.pdf
https://jamanetwork.com/data/journals/jama/936979/jit180002t1.png
https://jamanetwork.com/data/Journals/JAMA/931849/jpg140030fa.png
https://tsig.gr/media/kunena/attachments/672/breast1.png
https://tsig.gr/media/kunena/attachments/672/Real-worldscreeningmammographymortalitybenefits.png
https://tsig.gr/media/kunena/attachments/672/1_2020-08-17.png
https://cdn1.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_asset/file/3588694/CCK00fIUoAAqKP1.0.png
https://www.bmj.com/content/359/bmj.j5224
https://www.bmj.com/content/359/bmj.j5625
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2679928
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2018/may/07/impact-of-mass-breast-cancer-screening-has-been-overrated
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24380095/
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/article-abstract/1792915
https://www.nejm.org/doi/pdf/10.1056/NEJM199804163381601
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/0003-4819-155-8-201110180-00004
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M15-0970
https://academic.oup.com/ije/article/44/1/264/654148
The pro-screening lobby is locked into a mindset dating back to the late 1980s. Since then our understanding of the biology of breast cancer and its treatment has moved on whilst the screening programme continues without modification based on the results of trials reported in 1987. This lecture will discuss some of the harmful problems of this over-diagnosing system, and will look at the need for radical change to bring the entire programme up to date with modern practice based on risk assessment and risk management.
This lecture marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
https://www.brighteon.com/610c5bb9-b584-4091-b90e-81b16bab4eb9
https://www.brighteon.com/2e4d55fa-bb14-412a-bab7-c4ad182e6568
https://www.brighteon.com/31f0ab38-8cd8-4039-87f6-d97c8a8c2561
https://www.brighteon.com/19bd439d-2696-4246-91cf-7c7e48af7fba
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4582264/
https://www.bmj.com/content/370/bmj.m3191
https://www.axios.com/2022/03/25/half-of-women-will-get-a-false-positive-3d-mammogram-study-finds
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2790521
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2770959
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10549-017-4443-x
https://academic.oup.com/jnci/article/113/1/16/5859630
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M18-1199
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M15-1241
https://undark.org/2020/08/12/risk-covid-19-routine-screenings/
https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2020/04/14/susan-bewley-things-should-never-be-the-same-again-in-the-screening-world/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5588356/
https://www.eoc.ch/dms/site-eoc/documenti/Choosing-wisely/Atti-del-Simposio-2017/Helping-patients-to-make-risk-literate-decisions-about-screening---Jenny/Helping%20patients%20to%20make%20risk%20literate%20decisions%20about%20screening%20-%20Jenny.pdf
https://jamanetwork.com/data/journals/jama/936979/jit180002t1.png
https://jamanetwork.com/data/Journals/JAMA/931849/jpg140030fa.png
https://tsig.gr/media/kunena/attachments/672/breast1.png
https://tsig.gr/media/kunena/attachments/672/Real-worldscreeningmammographymortalitybenefits.png
https://tsig.gr/media/kunena/attachments/672/1_2020-08-17.png
https://cdn1.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_asset/file/3588694/CCK00fIUoAAqKP1.0.png
https://www.bmj.com/content/359/bmj.j5224
https://www.bmj.com/content/359/bmj.j5625
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2679928
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2018/may/07/impact-of-mass-breast-cancer-screening-has-been-overrated
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24380095/
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/article-abstract/1792915
https://www.nejm.org/doi/pdf/10.1056/NEJM199804163381601
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/0003-4819-155-8-201110180-00004
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M15-0970
https://academic.oup.com/ije/article/44/1/264/654148
Keywords
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